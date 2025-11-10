Contests
LISTEN LIVE

TEXT TO WIN: Pat Benatar Tickets

Win Tickets to See Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo! Text PAT to 732-505-1001 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo live…

Rob Cochran
Pat Benatar
Ocean Casino Resort

Win Tickets to See Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo!

Text PAT to 732-505-1001 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo live at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on February 6th!

For tickets and show information, visit TheOceanAC.com.

Good luck from 100.1 WJRZ – Jersey’s Greatest Hits!

Neil GiraldoPat Benatar
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
Holiday Party Prep
ContestsHoliday Party PrepElizabeth Urban
Home for the Holidays 2026
ContestsHome for the Holidays 2026Diana Beasley
The Cozy Comforts Giveaway
ContestsThe Cozy Comforts GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect