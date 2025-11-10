Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Martha Mae

Martha Mae is approximately a three to four year old calico cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. This friendly girl loves treats, exploring and taking a nice nap in…

Rob Cochran
white and orange cat
SOCAF

Martha Mae is approximately a three to four year old calico cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. This friendly girl loves treats, exploring and taking a nice nap in the sunny window. Her favorite thing to do is bump her little head on you which assures plenty of petting!  She would love to be in a home before thanksgiving!

To arrange a special meeting with Martha Mae, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptCatHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
brown dog
Happy TailsAdopt: AnnabelleRob Cochran
white dog on grass
Happy TailsAdopt: MorrisRob Cochran
gray and white cat
Happy TailsAdopt: SerafinaRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect