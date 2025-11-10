Adopt: Martha Mae
Martha Mae is approximately a three to four year old calico cat. She came to the shelter as a stray. This friendly girl loves treats, exploring and taking a nice nap in the sunny window. Her favorite thing to do is bump her little head on you which assures plenty of petting! She would love to be in a home before thanksgiving!
To arrange a special meeting with Martha Mae, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.