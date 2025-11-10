Adopt: Annabelle

Contests
Annabelle is approximately a two to three year old Pitbull mix. This lovable girl can be a bit shy at first but once she warms up to you, she’ll just want you to pet her and she loves toys!  Annabelle is spayed and up to date on her shots.  Won’t you give her a forever home?  

To arrange a special meeting with Annabelle, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

