ENTER TO WIN: Elf in Concert Tickets

Enter down below for your chance to win a family 4-pack to ELF with The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on Saturday December 6th at NJPAC!

Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. This holiday season, relive this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s wonderful score is played live to picture in: Elf in Concert!

To purchase tickets click here.

For the " Elf in Concert” Contest, enter between 3pm on October 31, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 31 2025, by visiting www.wjrz.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on November 3 2025, and upon verification, will receive 4-pack to ELF with The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on Saturday December 6th at NJPAC The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $92 Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 100.1 WJRZ & New Jersey Symphony. 100.1 WJRZ's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

