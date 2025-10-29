ENTER TO WIN: Elf in Concert Tickets

Enter down below for your chance to win a family 4-pack to ELF with The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on Saturday December 6th at NJPAC!

Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. This holiday season, relive this heartwarming holiday classic on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s wonderful score is played live to picture in: Elf in Concert!