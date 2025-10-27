Rob Thomas on Lessons From Bruce Springsteen

At Rock in Rio 2013, Bruce Springsteen shared wisdom that stuck with Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty's lead singer.

He said, "I was once talking to Bruce Springsteen about how I was on my second generation of fans, and he was on his fourth. He was like, “Just keep playing to the people that really want to hear what you're doing. Their kids will keep coming, and you'll always have this growing fan base,” to Billboard. That advice proved right, and at concerts, Thomas saw fans spanning decades.

“I had a really nice moment in my career where I was part of the zeitgeist,” he says. “If you have that moment and you do the right thing with it, then that can be a career as you get older. But eventually you have to let that moment go," Thomas said to Yahoo Entertainment.

Success struck in 1996 with "Yourself or Someone Like You." Then, "Push," "Real World," and "If You're Gone" filled radio waves through the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Thomas branched into solo work in 2005. North debuted in 2012, and his latest songs came while writing for Matchbox Twenty's 2023 release, Where the Light Goes. Two tracks, "I Believe It" and "No Good at Loving You" — switched from band pieces to solo works. He says that music has been a vital outlet for emotional expression and growth, and he pursued it through perseverance.