Adopt: Serafina
Serafina is a six month old domestic short hair calico cat. This beautiful girl is an absolute love bug, who is good with other cats. She also enjoys hanging out around the house and being by your side. Serafina is spayed and up to date on her shots. Won’t you give her a forever home?
Arrange a special meeting with Serafina, by calling The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.