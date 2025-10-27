Adopt: Morris
Morris is a one year old poodle Labrador retriever mix. This super sweet guy loves to play, explore outside and get plenty of exercise. Potential adopters will need pre registered obedience classes and a fenced in yard. Morris is neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a meeting with Morris, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.