Adopt: Morris

Morris is a one year old poodle Labrador retriever mix. This super sweet guy loves to play, explore outside and get plenty of exercise. Potential adopters will need pre registered obedience classes

Morris is a one year old poodle Labrador retriever mix. This super sweet guy loves to play, explore outside and get plenty of exercise. Potential adopters will need pre registered obedience classes and a fenced in yard.  Morris is neutered and up to date on his shots.  

To arrange a meeting with Morris, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

