Super Foodtown Closes Port Monmouth Store After Lease Negotiations Fail

The Port Monmouth Super Foodtown closed its doors Saturday, ahead of its planned October 24 closing date, ending 60 years of serving the community.

The early closure came after failed lease negotiations with the property owner, according to Food Circus Super Markets president Lou Scaduto Jr. in comments to NJ 101.5.

Food Circus Super Markets announced the closure on Facebook in early October. While the grocery store is shutting down, Circus Wines will stay open at its Route 36 location.

The store, which had served customers from across the street since the 1960s, moved to Romeo's Plaza in 1997. This closure impacts one of just ten remaining Super Foodtown stores in the state.

Nearby residents will now need to travel farther for their groceries. The closest stores for former Port Monmouth and Highlands customers are now in Atlantic Highlands and Red Bank.

The Scaduto and Azzolina families, who own the business, still own a 52-acre property on Route 35 in Middletown, famous for its Calico the Evil Clown sign.

Nine other Super Foodtown stores remain open across New Jersey. These locations include Sea Girt, Atlantic Highlands, Bloomingdale, Lake Hiawatha, North Arlington, Wayne, Bloomfield, Caldwell, and Farmingdale - which operates as Stop N Bag.

The chain operates over 60 stores across three states: New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

