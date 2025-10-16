Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Adopt: Sully

Sully is a one year old Pitbull. This boisterous guy loves everyone and everything. He loves to play with toys and gets along well with other dogs. He’s willing to learn, he just…

Rob Cochran
brown and white dog
SOCAF

Sully is a one year old Pitbull. This boisterous guy loves everyone and everything. He loves to play with toys and gets along well with other dogs. He’s willing to learn, he just needs to be guided by an experienced, dedicated family. 

To arrange a special meeting with Sully, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

adoptDogHappy Tails
Rob CochranEditor
Related Stories
black cat
Happy TailsAdopt: HamRob Cochran
white and black cat
Happy TailsAdopt: MagicRob Cochran
yellow dog
Happy TailsAdopt: RandallRob Cochran
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect