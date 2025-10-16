Adopt: Sully
Sully is a one year old Pitbull. This boisterous guy loves everyone and everything. He loves to play with toys and gets along well with other dogs. He’s willing to learn, he just…
Sully is a one year old Pitbull. This boisterous guy loves everyone and everything. He loves to play with toys and gets along well with other dogs. He’s willing to learn, he just needs to be guided by an experienced, dedicated family.
To arrange a special meeting with Sully, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.