Adopt: Ham
Ham is a ten month old domestic short hair cat. She came to the shelter as a surrender. This lovable girl is true to her name as she loves attention and looking for an owner willing to give her that forever home. Ham is spayed and up to date on her shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Ham, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.