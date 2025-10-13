Understudy Bree Smith Shines in Tina Turner Musical at Mayflower Theatre

Bree Smith stepped onto the Mayflower Theatre stage on Oct. 9 with just a few hours' notice, taking over the main role in TINA — The Tina Turner Musical after both lead actors fell ill.

Smith owned the stage throughout the three-hour show. The packed house roared as she belted out some of Tina Turner's biggest hits, including "Proud Mary," "River Deep — Mountain High," and "What's Love Got To Do With It."

The story showcases a small-town girl's rise to stardom. We see Anna-Mae Bullock break free from her past in Tennessee and grow into the queen of rock and roll. Pain turns to power as she fights back against abuse and builds her own path.

"She didn't just play Tina Turner, she became her," wrote Charley Thompson in the Eastleigh News. "The music was sensational."

Young talent Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor brings magic to the stage as young Anna-Mae. The Daily Echo praised her "voice of an angel and the moves to match."

The show peaks with Turner preparing to play at Brazil's Maracanã stadium scene. Smith commands the stage in her red leather dress and wild hair, facing a crowd of 180,000.