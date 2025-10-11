This Day in Rock History: October 11

Oct. 11 is remembered for many notable events throughout rock's history, including a famous debut and KISS' reinvention after years of performing in full makeup. This is what happened on this day in rock history over the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several rock artists celebrated distinct milestones on Oct. 11:

As part of a strategic move to revitalize the band's image, KISS performed without their famous face paint for the first time, in the opening show of their Lick It Up tour in Cascais Hall in Lisbon, Portugal. Their first-ever makeup-free appearance had taken place a few weeks earlier, on Sept. 18, during an MTV special. 1990: Dave Grohl played his first show with his new band, Nirvana, at the North Shore Surf Club in Olympia, Washington. He went on to have a successful four-year career with the band and then founded his own group, the Foo Fighters.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The following impactful events on Oct. 11 helped shape the rock scene:

The Darkness frontman and lead guitarist Justin Hawkins announced that he was leaving the band due to his battle with substance addiction. They reunited a few years later and released several albums, with the most recent one coming out earlier this year. 2018: The Music Modernization Act was signed into law. It clarified many copyright-related issues that prevented older recordings from being properly monetized via streaming services.