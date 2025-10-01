Adopt: Randall

Randall is a seven year old hound/pitbull terrier mix. This fun-loving guy’s story is one of love, loss and resilience. Randall was adopted back in 2021 and lived a wonderful life with his dad, until tragedy struck earlier this year. His beloved young owner suddenly passed away, leaving him alone for days. He recently returned to the shelter looking for his forever home. Randall loves to explore, relax and just have a good time. A fenced in yard would be preferred. He’s neutered and up to date on his shots.