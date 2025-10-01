Adopt: Magic
Magic is a four year old domesitc short hair cat. This sweet guy loves his playtime, being held and sitting right next to you. Rumor has it, he lived with…
Magic is a four year old domesitc short hair cat. This sweet guy loves his playtime, being held and sitting right next to you. Rumor has it, he lived with two older calm dogs before being surrended to the county shelter. We believe magic would make a great companion! He’s neutered and up to the date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Magic, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.