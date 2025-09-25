This Day in Rock History: September 25

This day in rock history celebrates iconic drummers, highlighting Dave Grohl joining Nirvana and honoring Led Zeppelin's John Bonham, who left this world far too soon. Keep reading to discover more about these and other major rock events that took place on Sept. 25.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Bands such as Queen and Nirvana celebrated important career moments on this day:

1982: Queen made their only appearance on Saturday Night Live. It was also their final live U.S. performance with Freddie Mercury. The band played iconic hits such as "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Under Pressure."

Queen made their only appearance on Saturday Night Live. It was also their final live U.S. performance with Freddie Mercury. The band played iconic hits such as "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Under Pressure." 1993: Nirvana's third album, In Utero, became their first and only chart topper in the U.K. It also reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and sold 15 million copies worldwide.

Cultural Milestones

Sept. 25 marked a major moment in rock history, but it's also a sad day for fans, as it signifies the death of one of the most talented and innovative drummers of all time:

1980: Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham died after consuming a large quantity of alcohol during a day of rehearsals for a North American tour. Out of respect for their fallen drummer, the remaining band members decided against replacing him and simply disbanded.

Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham died after consuming a large quantity of alcohol during a day of rehearsals for a North American tour. Out of respect for their fallen drummer, the remaining band members decided against replacing him and simply disbanded. 1990: Drummer Dave Grohl auditioned for Nirvana. He obviously got the job, and his first performance with his new band was a few weeks later, on Oct. 11.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several quintessential classic rock albums dropped on Sept. 25, including the following:

1967: The Doors released their second studio album, Strange Days, through Elektra Records, about eight months after their self-titled debut album came out. While it didn't achieve the same level of popularity as the first album, it still produced timeless songs, such as "People Are Strange" and "Love Me Two Times."

The Doors released their second studio album, Strange Days, through Elektra Records, about eight months after their self-titled debut album came out. While it didn't achieve the same level of popularity as the first album, it still produced timeless songs, such as "People Are Strange" and "Love Me Two Times." 1972: Black Sabbath released their fourth studio album, Vol. 4. Despite initial negative reviews, it went on to become the band's fourth consecutive Platinum album and is now recognized as one of the most influential metal albums of all time.