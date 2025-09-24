Adopt: Rayna

Contests
Rayna is a two year old pitbull. This sweet girl is mellow with adults, does not bark much and loves getting plenty of attention.   She knows basic commands like sit and give paw and would do best in a home with no dogs, cats or young children.  Rayna is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with Rayna, call the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.

