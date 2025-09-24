Adopt: Buckets
Buckets is a one year old domestic medium hair cat. This curious, fun loving boy’s name is fitting because he truly brings buckets of love. He’s very friendly, loves to play and is just a joy to be around! Buckets is neutered and up to date on his shots. Won’t you give buckets his forever home?
Arrange a special meeting with Buckets, by calling the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility at 609–978–0127 or visiting their website.