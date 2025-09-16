Lost Beatles Photos by Paul McCartney Turn Up in London Gallery Show

Newly found photos shot by Paul McCartney at the peak of Beatlemania will shine at London's Gagosian Gallery until October 4. The shots track the band's swift climb from club gigs to global fame in 1963 and 1964.

At Rearview Mirror: Liverpool-London-Paris, visitors can see candid shots McCartney caught with his 35 mm Pentax camera across six cities. His lens caught raw, unguarded moments at spots like the Lewisham Odeon and London Palladium.

These rare snapshots freeze time during the band's big break. McCartney caught their wild Christmas Show run and three weeks at the Olympia in Paris. One striking image shows their historic Pan Am Flight 101 launch to New York on February 7, 1964, just days before they lit up The Ed Sullivan Show. The band also appeared on Juke Box Jury in the UK.

Among the gems sits a self-portrait McCartney snapped in the Asher house, the same spot where the tune "Yesterday" first came to him. Other frames catch John Lennon strolling the Champs-Élysées while mobs of fans and press swarm the streets of Paris.

The band shot to stardom after an October 1963 night at the London Palladium. Crowds went wild.

These photos stayed hidden for five decades until their chance discovery. Now they offer a fresh glimpse of four young men, John and Ringo at 23, Paul at 21, and George just 20, right as they hit the big time.