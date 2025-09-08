Retro Fitness Gyms Set To Host National 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb This Week

Retro Fitness locations will host a 110-flight stair climb to honor the first responders who lost their lives in the 2001 World Trade Center attacks. The event takes place on Sept. 11.

Working with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the gyms will run two "110 Strong" sessions at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Participants will climb the same number of flights as the World Trade Center towers stood tall.

"Our clubs have always been about more than just fitness; they are about bringing communities together," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness, according to Patch. "Through our partnership with Tunnel to Towers, we're uniting our members and neighbors nationwide to honor the heroes of 9/11."

Military units from the U.S. Marines and Army will join forces with the New Jersey State Police at the event. Any first responder can use the facilities that day, no membership needed.

Staff will stop activities at specific times during the morning to mark significant moments from that tragic day. Local shops have pitched in prizes for raffles, while vendors will offer free product samples to participants.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds homes for families who've lost loved ones in service. They give these houses to Gold Star families and those of fallen first responders. The group also makes smart homes for wounded veterans and works to end veteran homelessness.

For two weeks starting Sept. 1, gym-goers can add donations to their purchases at Retro Fitness Smoothie Bars and Pro Shops. Those who finish the climb will take home a special shirt marking their achievement.