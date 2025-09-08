Ocean County Gets Record $273K for Cleaning Up Trash and Environmental Programs

Ocean County snagged $273,576.97 from New Jersey's Clean Communities Program: the state's biggest county grant for 2025.

"This grant enables the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management to continue its work across the county, supporting efforts that keep our communities clean and safe for both residents and visitors," said Deputy Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Frank Sadeghi, per Jersey Shoreline online.

The funds back trash removal, anti-litter enforcement, and public education. Started in 1986, the state program draws money from taxes on items commonly found as street waste.

Local towns within the county got an extra $1.86 million for their own cleanup efforts. This money supports waste reduction, teaches green practices, and makes sure people stick to local guidelines.

Working with the Department of Corrections, inmates spend roughly 1,000 monthly hours picking up street waste. They cleared 318 road miles and packed 1,560 trash bags in 2024, Commissioner John P. Kelly reports.

The county's Planning Department chief, Anthony M. Agliata, plans to keep successful programs running. In the past year, they backed over 50 community cleanups while joining forces with schools, seniors, and local groups.

Special projects got a boost from the grant money. One standout is the Art Sustainability Project, which turns plain recycling bins into eye-catching displays. Students and helpers decorated four containers now sitting in Lacey Township, Barnegat Township, and Island Beach State Park.

Deputy Director Sadeghi put it plainly: "By keeping litter out of the Barnegat Bay and its tributaries, we are safeguarding our environment for generations to come."