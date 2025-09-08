Historic Christa McAuliffe Middle School Goes Up for Sale as New Jersey District Faces Money Troubles

Jackson School District has listed Christa McAuliffe Middle School at $54.5 million. The sale comes after its closure in June. The site offers 37 acres with a main building of 126,305 square feet and five extra classrooms.

"We were truly heartbroken to be selling it, however, this move is part of the difficult but necessary restructuring process for our district," said Superintendent Nicole Pormilli, according to NJ Advance Media.

Financial strain hits the district hard. Student numbers dropped sharply: a 13% fall from 8,700 to under 7,000 in ten years. Making matters worse, state officials cut $5.2 million from next year's budget.

Built in 1993, this Blue Ribbon winner stands out. Inside, you'll find top-notch science labs and a media hub. Outside, athletic fields stretch across the grounds. A dual-purpose space serves meals and hosts shows, backed by industrial kitchen gear.

The building sits near Lakewood, where many Orthodox Jewish families live. Most nearby plots serve public needs and schools, with just a small section zoned for houses.

This isn't just any school: it bears the name of Christa McAuliffe. NASA chose her from 11,500 teachers for space flight. She died when Challenger broke apart in 1986.

Staff cuts run deep: over 300 positions gone since 2019. Earlier this year, Bais Yaakov of Jackson bought Sylvia Rosenauer Elementary for $13.1 million, marking the first school sale.

Business Administrator Daniel Baginski sees value in the property. "While selling a school is never an easy decision, it allows us to be fiscally responsible and to support both the present and future of the Jackson school district," he said per the Asbury Park Press.