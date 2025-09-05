Folk Horror Show “The Devil & Daisy Dirt” Coming to Smodcastle Cinemas September 28

A twisted tale of the Jersey Devil hits Smodcastle Cinemas this fall. The Sept. 28 show blends raw bluegrass sounds with an imposing 8-foot puppet. Rue Morgue Magazine praised it as "a BADASS vaudeville show."

Set in the Pine Barrens, The Devil & Daisy Dirt weaves strange sightings with local myths. A weird light shines above Apple Pie Hill's fire tower, while hunters vanish without a trace. Literary giant Joyce Carol Oates dubbed the show "riveting" and "one-of-a-kind" in press materials per weirdnj.com.

Weird NJ's Mark Moran and Mark Sceurman will start the night. They'll show off their latest work: Fall 2025 Issue #64. Will Rogers steps in as host, while Kailey Tedesco reads dark verses from Mother Devil.

The building itself tells a story. When wrecking balls threatened his childhood cinema, Kevin Smith stepped in. Now it's more than saved: it starred in his The 4:30 Movie and puts on wild shows nightly.

Fresh pours from Carton Brewing will flow. Early birds can snag the new Weird NJ before stores stock it.

This isn't your standard stage show. Weird NJ calls it "the most original, Jersey-centric, and downright weird presentation in our state's theatrical history."