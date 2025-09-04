Several Fish Species Make Their Way Back to Local Waters as Fall Season Kicks Off

Fish swarm the Atlantic coast as autumn arrives. After fierce storms pushed them inshore, back bays now teem with summer flounder, tautog, and striped bass. The waters buzz with life.

September starts with a splash. Anglers pull in kingfish and spot near the shore, while sand sharks dart through deeper waters. Swift bonito chase bait fish close to beaches, joined by false albacore and Spanish mackerel.

The Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic started its 71st year on Sept. 1. "We had a striped bass, three summer flounder, and two kingfish entered over the first few days," said Dave Etelman, according to The Press of Atlantic City. The contest has drawn 140 anglers.

Crabs fill traps in the quiet waters by Margate, Longport, and Ludlam Bay. The Captain Robin, a fresh addition to Scott's Dock in Margate, takes folks out daily. Last Saturday, Joe Bell landed two keeper flounder in the afternoon sun.

From Sept. 4-7, 2025, boats pack the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina for the Atlantic City In-Water Show. Now in its 41st year, the event shows off fishing vessels, pleasure boats, gear shops, and activities for kids.

Want to join the Long Beach Island Classic? It runs through Nov. 30, 2025. Adults pay $40, while kids under 17 pay $20. Sign up at Jingle's Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven, Surf City Bait and Tackle, or Fisherman's Headquarters in Ship Bottom.

New to surf fishing? Learn the basics at a free workshop. The Ship Bottom Firehouse hosts it on Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. They'll serve snacks while you learn.