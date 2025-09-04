Monmouth County Parks Sets Up 25 September Events at Various Locations

Parks across Monmouth County will buzz with 25 public events this September 2025. Activities range from water adventures to heritage celebrations, running from the 6th through the 28th.

At Port Monmouth's Bayshore Waterfront Park, the Wind & Sea Festival kicks off on Sept. 20. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can test their skills at kayaking, cast fishing lines, send kites soaring, or shape sand into castles. The Belford Ferry Terminal offers parking.

Step back in time at Holmdel's Historic Longstreet Farm. On Sept. 6-7, from noon to 2 p.m., staff will show off 19th-century potato harvesting methods. Guests can dig up their own spuds to take home while learning about farming practices from days past.

Thompson Park in Lincroft sets the stage for two musical nights. Blues and jazz fill the air on Sept. 19, as Bethany Taylor, Junior Mack, and James Dalton perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Theater buffs won't want to miss "A Tribute to All Things Broadway" on Sept. 13, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

At Manasquan Reservoir in Howell, Sept. 1 brought guided boat trips. Tours glided across the water at 2, 3, 4, and 5 p.m. Adults paid $6, while kids under 12 got in for $4.

Middletown's Deep Cut Gardens welcomes plant enthusiasts twice this month. Bonsai Day unfolds Sept. 7 from noon to 4 p.m., featuring the Deep Cut Bonsai Society's skills and displays. The Fall Native Plant Exchange starts at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, where Mid-Atlantic plant trading takes center stage.

Historic Longstreet Farm caps off the month with their Harvest Home Festival on Sept. 28. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can step into an 1890s fair, complete with period entertainment and activities.