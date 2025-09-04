Miss’d America Drag Pageant Makes Its Way Back to Atlantic City with $5,000 Grand Prize

Atlantic City's Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars will light up on Sept. 6 for the dazzling Miss'd America drag competition. Performers will vie for the coveted $5,000 prize in this spectacular showcase.

"Caesars Atlantic City is thrilled to welcome back Miss'd America this year, which remains one of Atlantic City's longest-running and most popular shows all year," said Karen Worman, senior vice president and general manager for Caesars per The Press of Atlantic City. "Beyond being one of the city's premier entertainment events for over 30 years, we feel so fortunate to partner with an amazing organization that has raised over $500,000 for nonprofits across our region."

With Disco Down as its theme, the 2025 show promises glitter and glamour. Each contestant must shine through swimsuit struts, wow with talent acts, glide in evening wear, and tackle quick-fire questions. Second place takes $2,500, while third claims $1,500.

TV star Carson Kressley steps in to host the night's festivities. Last year's winner, Aria B. Cassadine, will pass on the crown to a new champion.

Back in 1994, two visionaries, John Schultz and Gary Hill, started this show in a small club. Their twist on the Miss America format caught fire. Now it stands as a vital fundraising force.

Each ticket sold helps fund vital LGBTQ+ programs nearby. Through three decades of sparkle and sass, this event has sent more than $500,000 to groups making real change in local communities.