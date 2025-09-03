Adopt: Conrad
Conrad is a four month old domestic short hair cat. This fun loving boy loves everyone and everything. We don’t know much about him, but we do know he would prefer another cat in the home as he’s looking for a kitty sibling. Conrad is neutered and up to date on his shots.
To arrange a special meeting with Conrad, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website.