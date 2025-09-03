Contests
Adopt: Clover

Clover is an eleven month old cattle dog mix. She came to the shelter as a rescue. This lovable girl is active but oh so sweet!  She loves playing, has a beautiful heart and will be your new best friend. We recommend a home with a fenced in yard and obedience classes to get her some formal training!  Clover is spayed and up to date on her shots. 

To arrange a special meeting with clover, call The Jersey Shore Animal Center at 732–920–1600 or visit their website

