New Jersey Governor Signs 13 Bills From Monmouth County Lawmakers Into Law

This summer, the New Jersey Governor approved 13 pieces of legislation put forward by Monmouth County officials, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, and Senator Vin Gopal. The bills target solar access, medical care, factory growth, and nature protection.

"Many of these bills support small businesses and protect consumers. They reflect the concerns that Legislative District 11 residents tell us are important to them, such as utility costs, as we travel around the district talking to businesses and residents," said Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul.

The main bill directs the Board of Public Utilities to start taking sign-ups by Oct. 1 for 3,000 megawatts of shared solar projects. A separate measure creates a unique license for distilleries in buildings marked as state landmarks.

"Our sponsored bills also address healthcare concerns, which are a top priority for the LD11 office, and ensure healthcare insurance is more accessible and affordable," said Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, per TheLinkNews.net. The medical bill strikes out fees when patients fight back against denied insurance claims.

First responders now get mental health support under the new rules. A fresh state program aims to add factory jobs. Parks and open land got a big boost with $107 million in funding.

Schools will see big changes. Pre-K contracts now last three years, not just one. Every school must now run full-day kindergarten classes. The state set aside $500,000 each year to teach people about cutting back on throw-away plastics.

Power companies face stricter rules. They must now send voting records to state officials yearly. Officials will study how big computer centers affect power bills across the state.

New limits hit gambling hard. The rules block fake sweepstakes betting and crack down on unlawful operations. State watchdogs will keep tabs on these changes.