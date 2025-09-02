Monmouth Chamber’s Annual Karaoke Night Makes a Comeback To Help Girl Scouts

Later this month, local business leaders will belt out tunes for a good cause. The Young Professionals Group plans its 17th karaoke fundraiser on Sept. 25 at Asbury Park's Wonder Bar. This year's proceeds will boost programs at the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

Singers can win gift cards in the main contest, while others might snag prizes in the night's raffles. Between performances, guests can grab bites from the buffet or try their luck in a 50/50 drawing.

The Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, a 501(c)(3) group, serves young women across Monmouth and Ocean counties. Their work spans from coding workshops to wilderness skills, plus lessons in running small businesses. They make sure money never stops a girl from joining their ranks.

The fundraiser switches its focus each year, picking different local groups to support. Over nearly two decades, these singing nights have poured thousands into Monmouth County's community projects.

Want to pitch in? Buy a ticket, become a sponsor, or pick something from the event's Amazon Wish List. Every bit counts.

Local volunteers run the Monmouth Regional Chamber, working to build up area businesses. They set up meet-ups and teach useful skills to help companies thrive.