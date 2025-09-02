Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Set for New Jersey Launch With McGregor-Backed Show

The first-ever New Jersey show of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hits the Prudential Center in Newark on Oct. 4. Never before has BKFC staged a fight in such a big venue, one that fits 17,000 fans.

At BKFC 82, Mike Perry takes on Jeremy Stephens in a King of Violence title clash. The card also brings an exciting featherweight match between ex-UFC stars Jimmie Rivera and Frankie Edgar.

UFC star and BKFC investor Conor McGregor fired up social media about the Newark event. "17,000 STRONG! NEW JERSEY! BKFC," wrote the Irish fighter.

"We were supposed to have my partner, my friend Conor McGregor, here today, but he couldn't make it at the last minute because he's extremely focused. It's the best Conor McGregor I've ever seen ... He's training hard," BKFC President David Feldman told reporters per EssentiallySports.com.

After packed shows in Denver, Miami, and London, BKFC keeps pushing forward. Next up: stops in Montenegro and Florida before landing in England, then New Jersey.

Rivera brings his skills to bare-knuckle boxing after going 23-5 in MMA. Starting in Ring of Combat, he fought through Bellator before joining UFC in 2015. His UFC run started strong with five straight wins but ended with just two victories in his final six fights.

McGregor missed the press event to train for his UFC comeback. He's already submitted two samples for UFC testing as he aims for a spot on the White House card set for July 4, 2026.