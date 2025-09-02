Atlantic City In-Water Power Boat Show To Feature 2026 Models This Week

This weekend's Atlantic City In-Water Power Boat Show puts the newest vessels on full display at Farley State Marina. From Sept. 4-7, visitors can inspect watercraft ranging from compact 16-footers to massive 75-foot luxury vessels.

"There has never been a better time to buy a boat than now," said show organizers, according to The Fisherman. Visitors will see an array of vessels: from center consoles to express yachts, sport fishers to walk-arounds.

Unlike typical showrooms, this event puts boats right in the water. Buyers can watch how each vessel handles waves and moves in its true setting. Both fresh-from-the-factory and pre-owned options fill the marina.

The Marine Accessory Mart stocks essential gear. Shoppers will spot the latest in electronics, tackle, boat lifts, and maintenance tools. Financial specialists stand ready to discuss payment plans and coverage options.

The marina deck serves snacks and drinks all day. Visitors browse through rows of boating gear, parts, and water-ready clothing while taking in ocean views.

Find the show at Farley State Marina, next to the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. The spot sits where Huron Avenue meets Brigantine Boulevard, just off Absecon Inlet at Atlantic City's northern tip.