Monmouth County Kicks Off Plans for America’s 250th Birthday Celebration

Plans are taking shape across Monmouth County, New Jersey, for America's 250th birthday bash in 2026. Officials aim to unite 53 towns in marking this milestone. The MonmouthNJ 250 Committee is ready to guide these celebrations of American independence.

Co-Chairs Christine Giordano Hanlon and Thomas A. Arnone now meet with town leaders, building momentum for the big day. Their vision spans from small town gatherings to grand county-wide festivities.

"It was a time filled with parades, concerts, and community gatherings adorned in red, white, and blue," wrote Hanlon and Arnone in a joint statement, according to Insider NJ, thinking back to 1976's celebrations.

This patch of New Jersey holds special meaning: George Washington once led troops here in a key Revolutionary War clash. Such rich ties to America's birth shape the upcoming festivities.

Working under county officials, the committee is working to bring towns together. Their mission: create events that bind communities in shared celebration.

Both leaders know success needs local buy-in. Giordano Hanlon, County Clerk, and Thomas Arnone, Commissioner Director, are busy visiting both big and small towns. They pitch ideas, spark interest, and build partnerships with local officials.



Want updates? Check MonmouthNJ250.org for the latest news. The committee also posts fresh info on social platforms as MonmouthNJ250.