Middletown’s New Mater Dei Park Set for First Fall Festival This September

A fall festival will light up the grounds of the new Mater Dei Park on Sept. 28. Saint Mary's Catholic Church picked the 25-acre site in Middletown, New Jersey, for this first-time event. Workers are now taking down the old Mater Dei Prep High School building to make way for the festivities.

Music will fill the air from 2:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the park's football field. Three bands from the area will perform: Brian Kirk & the Jirks blast their tunes first, followed by The Wag, with Rocket Academy closing out the show.

"My father loved this community, and he believed in the power of people coming together," said Kelly Casey Balletto to Patch.com. "This festival is a beautiful way to honor him while also giving young people the chance to further their education."

The work at 538 Church St. will take weeks to finish. When complete, visitors will still find the outdoor track, football field, and four baseball fields ready for use in the new public park.

"This event is about more than music and fun; it's about investing in the future of our young people," said Marybeth Pritzlaff, board member of the Colin P. Casey Foundation.

The site's past tells its own story. For six decades, Mater Dei Prep High School taught students from across Monmouth County. But in 2022, with just 220 students left, the Catholic school had to shut its doors.

Guests can bring their own food or buy from vendors at the event. Bad weather won't stop the show: it runs no matter what. Every dollar spent helps fund youth scholarships through the Colin P. Casey Foundation at Saint Mary's School.