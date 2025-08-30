Don’t Miss ‘Brew by the Bay’: NJ Craft Beer Festival Returns September 13

Mark your calendars for Brew by the Bay back at The Seafarer in Highlands, New Jersey, on Sept. 13. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m., bringing craft beer fans together for an afternoon of tastings.

Ten craft makers from across New Jersey will pour their best brews. Battle River, Birdsmouth, Carton, Climax, Icarus, Jersey Cyclone, Skinny Flowers, Toms River, Twin Lights, and Yale Terrace will each bring their unique takes on beer making.

The spot at 1 Atlantic St. offers stunning views. Watch ships glide past the New York skyline while sipping your picks. Each guest gets seven 4-ounce samples plus a full pint of their top choice.

Music fills the air starting at 1 p.m. when Cranston Dean takes the pier stage. As evening comes, fire pits will warm the space, making it perfect for sipping and chatting.

Cuts and Catch will serve up fresh food options. The Highlands Business Partnership, a 501(c)(3) group, puts this gathering together each year.

Strong backing comes from groups across Monmouth County. Tourism boards, family businesses like Montecalvo/Bayshore, local spots such as Bahrs Landing and Farmacie join forces with Dovetail Vintage. More support flows from Hufnagel Tree experts, In the Garden, Off the Hook, Proving Ground, Seafarer, and Sandbox at Seastreak.