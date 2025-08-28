Twin Lights Ride Coming Back to Highlands for 23rd Year With Five Different Routes

Cyclists will soon wind through New Jersey's coast as the Twin Lights Ride returns to Highlands on Sept. 7. Starting and finishing at Huddy Park, participants can choose from five distinct paths that stretch across shoreline and countryside.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Twin Lights Ride in partnership with the Highlands Business Partnership," said Ken Podziba, CEO of Bike New York, per the Monmouth Journal.com. "This event is all about great rides, beautiful views, and an incredible community atmosphere."

Now in its 23rd year, the event caters to all skill sets. Beginners might opt for the gentle 15-mile course. More skilled cyclists can tackle the 30-mile circuit with its 1,100-foot climb. The most daring participants push through a 100-mile challenge, climbing 3,000 feet near Turkey Swamp Wildlife Area. Two other options, a 55-mile stretch through Colts Neck and a 75-mile coastal path, round out the choices.

Carla Cefalo, Executive Director of the Highlands Business Partnership, welcomes both cyclists and spectators: "Highlands is proud to host both cyclists and visitors for this exciting day. The Finish Festival is open to everyone. We invite locals and guests alike to come enjoy the food, music, and festivities."

At Huddy Park, local eateries and food trucks will serve up treats while The Clamdiggers fill the air with music. A beer garden adds to the festivities.

Each participant receives a commemorative shirt and medal. MarathonFoto's team will snap action shots throughout the routes. Young riders can build skills at a special "Learn to Ride" workshop.

Safety stands as the top priority. Since routes share space with regular traffic, cyclists must stick to traffic signals, laws, and road-sharing rules.

Manhattan residents can catch a ferry straight to Highlands. The site offers parking, and HotelPlanner.com lists nearby accommodations.