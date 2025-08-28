Longtime Long Beach Island Fish Market Puts Property on Market for $6.9 Million

After 76 years of selling fresh catches to locals and tourists, Surf City Fishery will close its doors. The owners have put their Ship Bottom site up for sale at $6.9 million. Since 1949, this spot near the waves has kept the island's tables filled with seafood.

The site spans an acre with 195 feet of frontage on Long Beach Boulevard. Its prime spot sits just steps from the sand, with easy access to the island's main bridge and causeway. The lot includes ample parking space: a rare find in this busy beach town.

"It's really the most prime developable lot on Long Beach Island," said David Bonanni, per NJ Advance Media. Bonanni, of Bonanni Realtors, is managing the sale.

Two brothers who run the market have decided it's time to step back. Their business dates to an era when wooden boats would pull right up to shore with their daily catch.

The site has caught the eye of many builders. "Right now there are at least five or six parties sketching it out to see what they can develop on the property," Bonanni said.

Current rules allow for mixed use. A builder could put up 16 condos in two or three stories. The spot could also work for food spots or retail shops.

"If there was a McDonald's, only one would fit. If it were a Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, or Shake Shack, you might get two," Bonanni explained.