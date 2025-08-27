Things To Do Across New Jersey This Weekend: August 29-August 31

New Jersey's Labor Day weekend includes a little of everything, from sports and music to community festivals. The New York Boulders take on the Sussex County Miners in a Frontier League rivalry. The Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival will also fill the air with world-class performances and workshops. Frenchtown Riverfest adds small-town charm with food, music, and crafts. With additional highlights such as the Sunflower Festival, ASRA racing, and live theater, the state's end-of-summer lineup promises something for everyone.

New York Boulders vs. Sussex County Miners

What: Frontier League action with the New York Boulders and the Sussex County Miners

Frontier League action with the New York Boulders and the Sussex County Miners When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6:35 p.m. Where: Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta Cost: Tickets start at $15

The New York Boulders and Sussex County Miners face off in a Frontier League matchup at Skylands Stadium, highlighting a regional rivalry rooted in proximity and competition. Celebrating the Miners' 10th anniversary season, the home team offers a packed promotional lineup. This includes themed nights and giveaways ranging from bobbleheads to lightsabers, giving fans a festive and family-friendly baseball experience.

Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

What: Three-day festival celebrating Bluegrass music

Three-day festival celebrating Bluegrass music When: Friday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025

Friday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 Where: Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Highway, Woodstown

Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Highway, Woodstown Cost: Friday or Saturday Day Tickets: $85 Adult, $80 Senior/Student; Sunday Day Tickets: $75 Adults, $70 Senior/Student; Weekend Tickets: $170 Adult, $155 Senior/Student

The Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, currently in its 53rd year, is presented by the Brandywine Friends of Old Time Music. This beloved event features performances from the top bluegrass artists in the country, including The Del McCoury Band, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and Rhonda Vincent, alongside songwriting and clogging workshops, the Kid's Academy, and jam sessions for players of all skill levels. Festival-goers will enjoy music and learn from experienced artists while taking in the spirit of community that has characterized the festival for many years.

Frenchtown Riverfest

What: Community celebration featuring food, music, and local crafts

Community celebration featuring food, music, and local crafts When: Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Downtown Frenchtown

Downtown Frenchtown Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

Frenchtown Riverfest is a fun way for the community to enjoy a one-day festival along the river. With more than 60 vendors and two performance stages, guests will be surrounded by music, local food, and crafts. It's a celebratory tradition that reflects the community's artistic spirit and close-knit atmosphere.

Other Events

New Jersey weekends in late summer offer a diverse calendar of fun and enjoyment. Whether it's sunflowers outdoors, the thunder of motorsports, or a theater production bringing a classic fairytale to life, there's something for everyone.