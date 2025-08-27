Things To Do Across New Jersey This Weekend: August 29-August 31
New Jersey's Labor Day weekend includes a little of everything, from sports and music to community festivals. The New York Boulders take on the Sussex County Miners in a Frontier League rivalry. The Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival will also fill the air with world-class performances and workshops. Frenchtown Riverfest adds small-town charm with food, music, and crafts. With additional highlights such as the Sunflower Festival, ASRA racing, and live theater, the state's end-of-summer lineup promises something for everyone.
New York Boulders vs. Sussex County Miners
- What: Frontier League action with the New York Boulders and the Sussex County Miners
- When: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6:35 p.m.
- Where: Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta
- Cost: Tickets start at $15
The New York Boulders and Sussex County Miners face off in a Frontier League matchup at Skylands Stadium, highlighting a regional rivalry rooted in proximity and competition. Celebrating the Miners' 10th anniversary season, the home team offers a packed promotional lineup. This includes themed nights and giveaways ranging from bobbleheads to lightsabers, giving fans a festive and family-friendly baseball experience.
Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival
- What: Three-day festival celebrating Bluegrass music
- When: Friday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
- Where: Salem County Fairgrounds, 735 Harding Highway, Woodstown
- Cost: Friday or Saturday Day Tickets: $85 Adult, $80 Senior/Student; Sunday Day Tickets: $75 Adults, $70 Senior/Student; Weekend Tickets: $170 Adult, $155 Senior/Student
The Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, currently in its 53rd year, is presented by the Brandywine Friends of Old Time Music. This beloved event features performances from the top bluegrass artists in the country, including The Del McCoury Band, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and Rhonda Vincent, alongside songwriting and clogging workshops, the Kid's Academy, and jam sessions for players of all skill levels. Festival-goers will enjoy music and learn from experienced artists while taking in the spirit of community that has characterized the festival for many years.
Frenchtown Riverfest
- What: Community celebration featuring food, music, and local crafts
- When: Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Frenchtown
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
Frenchtown Riverfest is a fun way for the community to enjoy a one-day festival along the river. With more than 60 vendors and two performance stages, guests will be surrounded by music, local food, and crafts. It's a celebratory tradition that reflects the community's artistic spirit and close-knit atmosphere.
Other Events
New Jersey weekends in late summer offer a diverse calendar of fun and enjoyment. Whether it's sunflowers outdoors, the thunder of motorsports, or a theater production bringing a classic fairytale to life, there's something for everyone.
- 2025 Sunflower Festival: Friday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, on Friday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Argos Farm, 1250 Lacey Road, Forked River
- ASRA (Thunderbolt): Saturday, Aug. 30 and Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, with registration at 7 a.m. at New Jersey Motorsports Park, 8000 Dividing Creek Road, Millville
- Cinderella: Wednesday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Surflight Theatre, 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven