IKEA Opens New Style Store in Cherry Hill With Planning Services and Pickup

A fresh IKEA site opened in Cherry Hill this summer, marking the company's third New Jersey spot. Set at 22 Route 70 in Ellisburg Shopping Center, this store brings a new twist: the "Plan & Order Point with Pick-up Location" setup.

Unlike standard IKEA shops, this spot puts design help front and center. South Jersey residents can now get tips for their home makeovers without long trips to Elizabeth or Paramus stores. Staff members guide visitors through kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom plans.

"We can't wait to bring our expertise in room planning and the ease of order pickup to the residents of South Jersey — without ever having to cross a bridge," said Michael Hill, deputy market manager of IKEA South Philadelphia, to NJ.com.

The site works as a pickup spot too. Shoppers skip delivery costs by getting their online buys right at the store. It's a smart move that cuts costs for nearby customers wanting Swedish home goods.

Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer of IKEA U.S., shared thoughts on this fresh approach. "This new location highlights our commitment to bring IKEA closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions," Quiñones said.

This Cherry Hill spot adds to IKEA's wide reach. Through deals with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Ingka Group runs 375 stores in 30 lands, with 51 in the U.S.