Atlantic City Gears Up for World Cup Tourism Boost in 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring waves of visitors to Atlantic City. With matches set for Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey, local groups are rushing to grab their slice of the action. The games start June 11 and run through July 19, 2026.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field got six games: five in early rounds plus one Round of 16 match. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford scored big with eight games total, including the final championship showdown.

"When teams come (to an area), the fans will follow, even if they don't have tickets to the games," said Gus Penaranda to Press of Atlantic City. Penaranda owns Evolvere Consulting, a nonprofit connected to the New Jersey Diverse Business Advisory Council.

For the first time since 1994, World Cup matches return to U.S. soil. The biggest-ever tournament field of forty-eight nations will battle it out across North America, with games spread through the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Stockton University might host practice sessions for top international squads. They've got a strong track record: Brazilian powerhouse CR Flamengo trained there last summer. Back in '94, they opened their doors to Saudi Arabia's national team during that World Cup run.

The area's LGBTQ groups want to show off the region's open arms. "We are a very welcoming community in the tri-state area, and we can't wait to welcome the world to New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia," said Carrie Diona, who leads Barnegat Pride.

The New York Cosmos want in on the soccer buzz. They're pushing to join United Soccer League's League One right as the World Cup hits. "Atlantic City is a great place to watch sports," said Cosmos owner Baye Adofo-Wilson. "I think it's important for Atlantic City, and anyone really, to take the initiative and organize yourself around the events that will impact the local economy."