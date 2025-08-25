Ocean County Unveils New Sports-Themed Playground at Patriots County Park

Ocean County celebrated the opening of a new playground at Patriots County Park in Jackson with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 18. Commissioner Robert S. Arace, joined by Commissioner Jennifer Bacchione, township officials, and Parks and Recreation Director Mary Jane Bavais, marked the occasion with the unveiling of the upgraded facility at 485 Bowman Road.

The playground features a sports theme unique to the park, including seesaws, swings, a climbing soccer ball, and a rope tower slide. In addition to the play area, a state-of-the-art workout space was added to encourage fitness for families of all ages and abilities.

“Our goal with these upgrades is to create an atmosphere where kids of all backgrounds and abilities can come together,” said Arace. “It’s also a place where grandparents and families can enjoy the outdoors as a community.”

Bacchione noted that projects like this reflect the County’s commitment to enhancing public spaces. “This is an example of giving back to the community so that we can all enjoy it,” she said.

The $975,000 project was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, which supports recovery efforts and community improvements nationwide. The playground was designed by Kompan Inc. and installed by Turf Tek.

This project is part of a larger effort by the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation to update facilities across its 4,000-acre system. Recent playground improvements have been completed at Freedom Field, Beaver Dam Creek, Tip Seaman, Lake Shenandoah, Mill Creek, and Eno’s Pond County Parks, with more upgrades underway at Ocean County Park and Cattus Island, and a new playground planned for Matthews McKinley Park in Lakewood.