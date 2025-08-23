Friday Night Fun: Unlimited Rides at Jenkinson’s for $25

Wristband Night Jenkinson’s Amusement Park in Point Pleasant Beach, bringing endless Friday night fun for the whole family. Every Friday all summer long, from 5 PM until closing, guests can enjoy unlimited rides and access to the Adventure Lookout Ropes Course for just $25 per person.

It’s the ultimate way to kick off the weekend with bright boardwalk lights, seaside energy, and nonstop thrills without overspending. Whether you’re racing from ride to ride, climbing high on the ropes course, or just soaking up the festive boardwalk atmosphere, Wristband Night makes Friday nights unforgettable.

Wristbands are available for purchase only at in-person ticket booths, so be sure to grab yours when you arrive. Self-service kiosks do not sell wristbands.

Event Details:

Location: Jenkinson’s Amusement Park, Point Pleasant Beach

Time: Fridays, 5 PM to close

Price: $25 per person

Includes: Unlimited rides and ropes course access

Bring your family and friends, make memories under the lights, and turn Friday nights into the highlight of your summer.