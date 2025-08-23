Contests
Friday Night Fun: Unlimited Rides at Jenkinson’s for $25

Amusement park swings
Wristband Night Jenkinson’s Amusement Park in Point Pleasant Beach, bringing endless Friday night fun for the whole family. Every Friday all summer long, from 5 PM until closing, guests can enjoy unlimited rides and access to the Adventure Lookout Ropes Course for just $25 per person.

It’s the ultimate way to kick off the weekend with bright boardwalk lights, seaside energy, and nonstop thrills without overspending. Whether you’re racing from ride to ride, climbing high on the ropes course, or just soaking up the festive boardwalk atmosphere, Wristband Night makes Friday nights unforgettable.

Wristbands are available for purchase only at in-person ticket booths, so be sure to grab yours when you arrive. Self-service kiosks do not sell wristbands.

Event Details:
Location: Jenkinson’s Amusement Park, Point Pleasant Beach
Time: Fridays, 5 PM to close
Price: $25 per person
Includes: Unlimited rides and ropes course access

Bring your family and friends, make memories under the lights, and turn Friday nights into the highlight of your summer.

Please note: amusement park hours and closing times may vary based on weather or crowd size.

