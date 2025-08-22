Where To Catch The Fireworks Now Thru Labor Day Weekend

Wednesday Night Fireworks at Seaside Heights

Every Wednesday in August

Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Rides, boardwalk fun & games, the arcade, boardwalk food, and FIREWORKS! If you haven’t made it to the boardwalk this summer, there’s fun for everyone and still time to go!



Thursday Night Fireworks at Jenkinson’s

Every Thursday at dusk in August

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Delicious restaurants, boardwalk games, fun rides, character appearances, the aquarium, mini golf, the adventure ropes course… the fun is endless at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Post-Game Fireworks

Select dates until September 6