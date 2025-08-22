Where To Catch The Fireworks Now Thru Labor Day Weekend
Wednesday Night Fireworks at Seaside HeightsEvery Wednesday in August Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751Rides, boardwalk fun & games, the arcade, boardwalk food, and FIREWORKS! If you haven’t made it…
Wednesday Night Fireworks at Seaside Heights
Every Wednesday in August
Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751
Rides, boardwalk fun & games, the arcade, boardwalk food, and FIREWORKS! If you haven’t made it to the boardwalk this summer, there’s fun for everyone and still time to go!
Thursday Night Fireworks at Jenkinson’s
Every Thursday at dusk in August
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Delicious restaurants, boardwalk games, fun rides, character appearances, the aquarium, mini golf, the adventure ropes course… the fun is endless at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.
Jersey Shore BlueClaws Post-Game Fireworks
Select dates until September 6
Shoretown Ballpark, 2 Stadium Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701
A hot dog in one hand and a cold beverage in the other, while watching a ballgame, always makes for a fun summer night. Don’t forget to head out to centerfield to play some boardwalk games!