Berkeley Township Music & Food Truck FEASTival

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 30, at Veterans Park in Bayville for a day full of food, fun, and entertainment for the whole family.

Enjoy more than 20 gourmet food trucks serving delicious eats along with live music throughout the day. Parents can relax with a refreshing drink in the adult beverage garden, while kids can join in on activities like pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, sand art, and face painting. With so many options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, and even your dogs to make the most of the day. Admission is just $5, and children under 10 get in free.

In addition to food and fun, we’re asking all guests to bring along canned or boxed non-perishable food items to help support the local food pantry. It’s a great way to enjoy the day while giving back to neighbors in need.

Music will play from late morning into the evening with great local bands (lineup to be announced). Vendors and the craft village will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm, so you can shop while you snack.

The event will take place at Veterans Park, 489 Bill Zimmerman Jr Way in Bayville. Visit www.MunicipalEvents.com for updates and details.

Food Trucks
