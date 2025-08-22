Ann Wilson Pays Tribute to Late Heart Manager Michael Fisher

Ann Wilson shared a tribute to Michael Fisher, the former manager of Heart, whom the singer dated. Fisher died earlier this week, but the cause of death was not disclosed. Ann shared a photo with Michael on social media . She captioned the photo, "Michael lived life fully and loved completely. Now he is taking his long journey to the next incarnation he always believed would come. He was a beautiful human…a profound soul….a divine spirit. Bon voyage, my old love."

Michael Fisher's passing was confirmed by his brother, Roger, who was a founding member and guitarist for Heart. (Roger Fisher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as a member of Heart.)



Roger wrote, in part, in tribute to his brother, "There are no adequate words to describe how Mike’s smile could bring such a light to every thing; his way of compelling us to feel the weight of ideas or shared experiences; his awe of nature and the unknown; his passion for new technology, invention and discovery; his enthusiasm for life and capacity to find the magic in every moment; and his impact and inspiration to the band Heart, and the music world are immeasurable."