Ann Wilson Pays Tribute to Late Heart Manager Michael Fisher
Ann Wilson shared a tribute to Michael Fisher, the former manager of Heart, whom the singer dated. Fisher died earlier this week, but the cause of death was not disclosed….
Ann Wilson shared a tribute to Michael Fisher, the former manager of Heart, whom the singer dated. Fisher died earlier this week, but the cause of death was not disclosed.
Ann shared a photo with Michael on social media. She captioned the photo, "Michael lived life fully and loved completely. Now he is taking his long journey to the next incarnation he always believed would come.
He was a beautiful human…a profound soul….a divine spirit. Bon voyage, my old love."
Michael Fisher's passing was confirmed by his brother, Roger, who was a founding member and guitarist for Heart. (Roger Fisher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 as a member of Heart.)
Roger wrote, in part, in tribute to his brother, "There are no adequate words to describe how Mike’s smile could bring such a light to every thing; his way of compelling us to feel the weight of ideas or shared experiences; his awe of nature and the unknown; his passion for new technology, invention and discovery; his enthusiasm for life and capacity to find the magic in every moment; and his impact and inspiration to the band Heart, and the music world are immeasurable."
Ann Wilson and Michael Fisher dated for most of the 1970s, but would eventually break up in 1979. Famously, he helped inspire the classic Heart song "Magic Man."