Things To Do in New Jersey This Weekend: August 22-August 24
This weekend in New Jersey offers flavor and artistry, from the International Wine Festival’s elegant pairing of quality wines and smooth live jazz and the Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival’s soulful sounds to the New…
This weekend in New Jersey offers flavor and artistry, from the International Wine Festival's elegant pairing of quality wines and smooth live jazz and the Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival's soulful sounds to the New Jersey Folk Festival's ode to tradition, music, and craft.
International Wine Fest
- What: Wine tasting under the stars with live jazz performances
- When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City
- Cost: $89
The International Wine Fest welcomes guests to discover a universe of flavors at the Wine and Jazz Reception Under the Stars. Experience amazing wines from around the world, live jazz performances, and award-winning food all in a beautiful environment. It promises to be the perfect evening for wine and music lovers. Seated outdoors in the beauty of a summer night, guests can savor each sip and bite with fellow wine aficionados. The event is open to those 21 and older and will take place rain or shine.
Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival
- What: Annual celebration of jazz and blues music
- When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: The Great Lawn, Boardwalk at 10 Ocean Blvd., Long Branch
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
The Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival is an annual music tribute located at the beautiful New Jersey Shore, presented by the Jersey Shore Jazz & Blues Foundation. With an array of local and national artists, the Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival promises a unique and entertaining experience filled with soulful jazz, spirited blues, and energized community spirit. Guests are welcome to sample food vendors, explore handmade artisan crafts, and dance to the music that defines this event as a tradition of fun and fellowship.
New Jersey Folk Festival
- What: Celebration of folk music, traditions, and crafts
- When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Davidson's Mill Pond Park, Riva Ave., North Brunswick Township
- Cost: Free
The New Jersey Folk Festival is one of New Jersey's longest-standing cultural events and is committed to promoting and preserving the folk music, crafts, and traditions of our communities. The festival features live performances, dance, workshops, a juried craft market, heritage exhibits, children's activities, and food vendors. It showcases New Jersey's multicultural heritage, creating a fun atmosphere for everyone and offering families the chance to come together to enjoy music, storytelling, and creative expression.
Other Events
New Jersey's weekend lineup offers a dynamic mix of excitement, creativity, and flavor. From artistic showcases to culinary experiences and pure entertainment, there's something to appeal to every taste and age group.
- Big Bounce America 2025: Saturday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, (times vary for each session) at The Mills at Jersey Garden, 651 Kapkowski Road, Elizabeth
- Hamilton Arts Festival: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Great Falls Center, 36 McBride Ave., Paterson
- Kezus Food Fest: Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Garret Mountain Reservation, 8 Mountain Ave., Woodland Park