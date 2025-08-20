Ocean City Council To Vote on Wonderland Pier Redevelopment Status

Next week, Ocean City officials will decide if the shuttered Wonderland Pier needs rehabilitation. Their vote could start a $150 million hotel project at the site.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall. A yes vote would send the matter to planners, who'd study the old pier at 600 Boardwalk.

"Designation as an Area in Need of Rehabilitation would not change the zoning standards for the property, or result in any development approvals for the site," city officials said in a statement to Patch.

The site's owner, ICONA Resorts CEO Eustace Mita, wants to build "ICONA in Wonderland." His plans show a 252-room hotel with street-level shops near the Boardwalk. The building would include parking for 375 cars.

The pier closed last October after nearly a century of fun. Mayor Gillian's family ran it until 2021, when Mita took over after an $8 million mortgage default.

Not everyone wants the hotel. Jim Kelly from Ocean City 2050 warned Patch: "A vote to grant rehabilitation status to Wonderland Pier would be the first domino to fall — setting a dangerous precedent for the entire Boardwalk."

A local group called "Big Mistake" wants officials to skip tall buildings. They're pushing for a full study of the Boardwalk first. Meanwhile, Ocean City 2050 suggests "Wonderland Commons," mixing rides with games and a smaller hotel.

Business groups back Mita's idea. The Chamber of Commerce, merchants, and downtown shops want the hotel. ICONA started asking people to sign papers supporting their plan.

After the council votes, planners get 45 days to study it. The council can then pick what happens next. But any building still needs more approvals.