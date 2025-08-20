Lucky Streak Hits New Jersey ShopRites as Multiple Lottery Winners Cash In

Two New Jersey ShopRite stores turned into gold mines last week. Players struck it rich not once, but twice at each spot, walking away with prizes of $10,000 or more. Between Aug. 11 and 17, 2025, lucky tickets paid out $270,000.

At the Old Bridge ShopRite of Glenwood Green, fortune smiled first. A $5 Bingo Times 10 Scratch-Off ticket hit for $50,000 on Aug. 11. Six days passed before lightning struck again: this time, a $10 "$1 Million Spectacular" ticket paid $10,000.

The New Milford store matched this streak. First came a $10,000 win on Mega Hot 7. Then magic struck: a Cash 4-Ever Scratch-Off brought in $200,000 the next day. The back-to-back wins left staff stunned.

Such clusters of wins stand out as rare. With 6,500 places to buy tickets across the state, seeing four big wins at just two stores made waves. Most shops go months without a major winner.

Want your shot? The games keep running. That "$1 Million Spectacular" still holds its biggest prize: a cool million waiting to be won.

These wins add to the state's lucky store tales. Think back to Neptune's ShopRite: they sold a $1 billion Mega Millions ticket in 2024. Just months later, in 2025, they struck again with a $446,593 Jersey Cash 5 winner.