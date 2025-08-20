Jersey Shore Drownings Lead Towns To Look at Earlier Beach Closures as Rip Currents Threaten

Shore towns blocked water access Tuesday when Hurricane Erin stirred up treacherous surf. The move followed two deaths last week. Weather officials warned of strong currents through midweek.

Swimming bans hit Wildwood, Belmar, Bay Head, and Island Beach State Park until Thursday. Atlantic City restricted water entry to knee-depth. Hurricane Erin churned offshore, packing winds that jumped from 115 to 155 mph.

"We're here during the day, 9-5, 9-6 on weekends," said Jake Niedenstein, assistant lifeguard chief in Bradley Beach, to Asbury Park Press. "Please, only swim while lifeguards are on duty. Don't even go in the water after we get off. It's not worth it."

Two swimmers lost their lives last week. After sunset on Aug. 11, waves claimed a 31-year-old Trenton man in Seaside Heights. Four days later, dark waters took a 13-year-old girl near Belmar's Eighth Avenue beach. No guards were present.

Harry M. Harsin, chief lifeguard with the Belmar Beach Patrol, wrote on Facebook, per Asbury Park Press: "I cannot emphasize enough that the ocean poses many dangers to those that enter the water when lifeguards are off duty. Wind, waves, sandbars, and riptides are a constant threat. Please, I am PLEADING with the public to use common sense and not let your loved ones into the water after hours."

Seaside Heights plans stricter rules. Mayor Anthony Vaz wants 5 p.m. closures during rough conditions. Swimmers kept plunging in after guards left, ignoring posted warnings about deadly currents.

Surf forecasts paint a grim picture. Three- to six-foot swells on Tuesday will grow to eight feet by Wednesday. Hurricane Erin might push waves even higher as Thursday approaches.

Rip currents have claimed over 800 lives since 2010, data from weather officials shows. Guards make eight of every ten rescues due to these swift-moving channels of water.

Bradley Beach enforces strict water safety protocols. Officials expect to fly double red flags this week: a signal that means beach access only, no swimming.