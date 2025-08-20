Borgata’s Asian Gaming Floor Expansion Boosts Business

Since May, the fresh 25,000-square-foot Asian gaming section at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has sparked a surge in profits. This Atlantic City addition features 51 gaming tables, five exclusive rooms, an upscale bar, and spaces steeped in Asian influences.

During the second quarter update, MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle pointed to sharp gains. The numbers shot up well past market trends after the section's debut.

Rich reds, golds, and ivory tones fill the sleek space. "Noodles," a dining spot moved from the Bellagio, serves up dim sum, barbecue, fresh catches from the sea, and plant-based dishes.

Staff fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Korean assist guests. This marks the biggest shift in gaming layout since the venue first welcomed players.

Instead of just adding tables, the project aimed to craft an immersive setting. Careful touches, from silk wall wraps to modern amenities, blend age-old symbols with new comforts.

Borgata is betting big on in-person experiences through enhanced spaces and service, even while online betting sites press in on Atlantic City's turf.

The work wrapped up in a matter of months after last year's planning phase. Teams kept other casino spots running while they transformed the space.

This refresh fits Atlantic City's pattern of constant updates to pull in guests. Local spots have switched styles and themes many times to stay ahead in Northeast gaming.