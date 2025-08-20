Bojangles Plans 55 New East Coast Locations, Makes NYC Comeback After 40 Years

After four decades away, Bojangles will open 55 new spots across New York and New Jersey within ten years. The chicken chain's first new location hits Brooklyn's East Flatbush this winter.

Through a deal with Hashimi Holding Corporation, 20 new spots will open in NYC. Another 35 will spread throughout New Jersey. This marks a big push into the Northeast market.

"Bojangles has always stood out to me – from its delicious chicken, biscuits, and breakfast to its incredible franchisee support system," said Habib Hashimi to Patch. "I'm confident residents will fall in love with the Southern flavors, hospitality, and convenience Bojangles has to offer."

The chain's last NYC venture ran from 1982 to 2007 on Manhattan's Sixth Avenue. While that spot broke breakfast sales records at first, business later dropped off, forcing it to close.

Right now, just one Bojangles serves New Jersey customers in Piscataway. The chain runs 850 spots nationwide, with most in the Carolinas. North Carolina tops the list at 349 spots, while South Carolina follows with 151.

"It's a monumental moment, now that we're entering the New York Metropolitan area again," said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario to Daily Voice. "The East Coast is craving the authentic, Southern charm that Bojangles delivers."

This growth push comes as talks swirl about a possible sale. Sources say the chain might fetch $1.5 billion, reports Axios. Market experts think this expansion strengthens that price point.